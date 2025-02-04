Greenleaf Trust Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 41.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $9,305,285.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,354,514.82. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,724,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on K. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.