Greenleaf Trust Purchases 200 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Xylem were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,668,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,804,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,449,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,677,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,555,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.02 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

