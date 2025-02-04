Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 19,074 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

