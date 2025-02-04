Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NEE stock opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

