Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.12 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $125.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

