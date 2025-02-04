Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 188,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.41.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

