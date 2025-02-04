Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Shares of PNC opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.98, for a total transaction of $255,827.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,200,741.86. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,171 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,210. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

