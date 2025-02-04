Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

QQQ stock opened at $520.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.55 and a 200-day moving average of $494.20. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

