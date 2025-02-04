Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 41,975 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.46% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $67.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

