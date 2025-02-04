Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,465 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 11,740 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $533.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $566.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $469.79 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.