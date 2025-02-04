Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

GBAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 77,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,492. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

