H.B. Fuller Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2225 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

NYSE:FUL opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.16. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.84 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUL. Vertical Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

