Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Update

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 16,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Haleon by 2,029.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Haleon by 3,470.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 7,258,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,755,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Haleon has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

