Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT owned about 0.53% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.7256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

