Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 4040584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.40) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haydale Graphene Industries had a negative return on equity of 60.33% and a negative net margin of 114.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haydale Graphene Industries plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale is a global technologies group and service provider that facilitates the integration of graphene and other nanomaterials into the next generation of industrial materials and commercial technologies. With expertise in graphene, other nanomaterials and Silicon Carbide, Haydale is able to deliver improvements in electrical, thermal and mechanical properties.

