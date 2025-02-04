Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HTGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HTGC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hercules Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 760,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,151. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $21.78.
Hercules Capital Company Profile
Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hercules Capital
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.