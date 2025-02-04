Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $178.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $147.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.87. Hershey has a twelve month low of $146.48 and a twelve month high of $211.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hershey by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.