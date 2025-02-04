HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 164 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 273.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.89. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

