HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,831.65. This represents a 18.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $519,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. The trade was a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,270 shares of company stock worth $6,181,946. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

