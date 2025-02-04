HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $162,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 186.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.4 %

AMD stock opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

