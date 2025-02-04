HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 244.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 1.2 %

MetLife stock opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $89.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

