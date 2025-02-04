HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $132,000 in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 993.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter.

CGCB opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

