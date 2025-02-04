HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac Increases Dividend

NYSE:AFL opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

