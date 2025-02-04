HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $235.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.95. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $182.98 and a 12 month high of $245.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

