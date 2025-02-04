Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Increased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $243.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,152.78. The trade was a 50.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $256.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.56. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $259.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.