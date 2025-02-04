Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $239.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USAC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

