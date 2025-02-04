Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 336,720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,408,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,853,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 570,293 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

