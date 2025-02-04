Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 697,967 shares of company stock valued at $86,494,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of 193.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.56. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.56 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

