Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Up 6.4% in January

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. Hologic has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

