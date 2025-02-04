H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14), Zacks reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 212.45% and a net margin of 16.19%.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. 1,497,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,527. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

