HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.91 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 6.66 ($0.08). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,294,571 shares trading hands.

HSS Hire Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of £43.15 million, a PE ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc operates through two separate but complementary businesses serving predominately business customers:

HSS ProService is the leading Digital marketplace business focussed on customer and supplier acquisition. Technology driven, scalable and uniquely differentiated. Wide range of building services, including hire, resale, materials, training and more

The Hire Services Company (“HSC”) formerly known as HSS Operations, which includes HSS Ireland, provides tool and equipment hire and related services in the UK and Ireland through a nationwide network of Group companies and third-party suppliers.

