Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.350-17.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 17.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $471.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.15. The stock had a trading volume of 741,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $421.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $342.85 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.20, for a total value of $533,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,553.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

