Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 25,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Free Report ) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Hurco Companies comprises about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.38% of Hurco Companies worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HURC opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

