IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $481.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDXX. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 11.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX stock opened at $469.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $398.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,498.20. The trade was a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

