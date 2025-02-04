IDEXX Laboratories Reports Solid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 ResultsWESTBROOK, Maine, February 3, 2025 — IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX), a prominent player in pet healthcare innovation, released its financial results for the fourth quar

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read IDEXX Laboratories’s 8K filing here.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
