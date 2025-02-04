IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Issues Earnings Results

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. IES had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 35.69%.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $216.85 on Tuesday. IES has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $320.08. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.36.

Get IES alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.37, for a total value of $3,188,556.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,958,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,492,093. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary K. Newman sold 2,500 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $715,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,001.78. This trade represents a 12.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,359 shares of company stock worth $7,341,029 over the last 90 days. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IES

About IES

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.