Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Issues Earnings Results

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 14.27%.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.86. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3715 per share. This is a boost from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Infineon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

