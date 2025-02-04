Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Short Interest Update

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,670,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 28,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 941,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth $128,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Infinera by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Infinera by 87.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 412,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,170. Infinera has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on INFN shares. StockNews.com raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.65 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

View Our Latest Report on INFN

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.