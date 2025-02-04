Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 1.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $15,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $106.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.92.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

