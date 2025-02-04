Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.19. Ingredion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 10.750-11.550 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.17.

Shares of INGR traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.07. 774,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,794.20. This trade represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $721,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,105.94. This represents a 13.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

