Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) were down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.22 and last traded at $128.56. Approximately 120,663 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 495,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.73.

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Ingredion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingredion from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $861,120.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,922.44. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,868. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INGR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,436,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 75.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,683,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

