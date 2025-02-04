Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Sold by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSEP. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

