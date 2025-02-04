Insider Buying: Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Purchases 63,529 Shares of Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Iain Percival purchased 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,552.62 ($61,647.95).

Trifast Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 77 ($0.96). 101,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £103.75 million, a PE ratio of -2,566.67 and a beta of 1.16. Trifast plc has a 1-year low of GBX 66.20 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.08). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.28.

Get Trifast alerts:

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 2.94 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Trifast had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trifast plc will post 5.8002937 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

Trifast Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Trifast’s payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

(Get Free Report)

About Trifast plc (LSE Main listing: symbol: TRI)

Founded in 1973, Trifast is a leading international specialist in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality industrial fastenings. From locations across key regions in the UK & Ireland, Asia, Europe, and North America, the Group supplies customers in c.70 countries across a wide range of industries, including automotive, smart infrastructure and medical equipment.

Through our Engineering application expertise we deliver comprehensive support to our OEM and Tier 1 customers across every requirement, from concept design through to technical engineering consultancy, manufacturing, supply management and global logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.