Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total value of $2,454,819.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,192,771.20. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total value of $2,032,383.08.

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $2,010,923.48.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total value of $2,053,206.84.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $2,140,793.80.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.96, for a total value of $2,113,850.08.

On Monday, November 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,099,861.60.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,945,749.88.

On Monday, November 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total value of $1,945,988.32.

On Friday, November 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total value of $1,883,993.92.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $311.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.51 and its 200 day moving average is $208.44. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $324.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after acquiring an additional 131,621 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,679,000 after acquiring an additional 150,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.