Insider Selling: Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) EVP Sells 2,198 Shares of Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 2,198 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $67,456.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,536.76. This trade represents a 78.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. 6,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.33). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 279,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading

