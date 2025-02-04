Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expedia Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $1,851,500.00.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.7 %

EXPE stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.47. 1,661,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $192.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The online travel company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Melius raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expedia Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after buying an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.