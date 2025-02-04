Insider Selling: Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Sells 201,392 Shares of Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $390.97. 999,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,991. The company has a market cap of $149.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.68 and a 200 day moving average of $363.22. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.