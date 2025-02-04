Intact Financial (IFCZF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Intact Financial to post earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFCZF opened at $180.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.39. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $153.09 and a 1 year high of $196.26.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

