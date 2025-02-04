Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 310,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,212.20. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,080. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,572 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $160.40 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

