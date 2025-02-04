InterDigital (IDCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $244.24 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $181.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $207.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $1,114,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,004,266.24. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,702.22. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,251 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

